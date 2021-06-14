Cancel
POTUS

Pompeo insists Covid-19 leaked from a Chinese lab

By Olivia Reingold
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hy3U_0aT0FdYl00
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in 2019. | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted on Sunday that Covid-19 originated from a Chinese lab.

“There’s a pile of evidence a hundred feet high,” Pompeo said on “Fox News Sunday,” without offering specifics.

Asked directly by Fox host Chris Wallace whether he believed the coronavirus had leaked from a Chinese lab, Pompeo declared flatly, "I do."

The former Trump administration official is one of the foremost proponents of the lab leak theory, which posits that the coronavirus emerged from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology. In March, the World Health Organization called that position "extremely unlikely" in its report on the origin of the virus. But the theory has gained bipartisan support after The Wall Street Journal reported that three scientists at the Wuhan lab experienced coronavirus symptoms in November 2019.



Pompeo has long been on board with the theory, promoting it as early as last spring . During his tenure leading the State Department, he headed a task force investigating the origins of Covid-19. The Biden administration has terminated that effort, but President Joe Biden has since ordered the intelligence community to “redouble” its efforts to uncover the pandemic’s origin.

On Sunday, Biden and other members of the G-7 economic group meeting in England released a joint communique, vowing to press for answers on China’s role in the coronavirus pandemic.

Specifically, the leaders called for a “timely, transparent, expert-led" study conducted in China on the origin of the virus.



