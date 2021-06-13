Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

As police are banned from city Pride parade, suburbs beckon

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Police who have been banned from marching in New York City’s Pride parade are instead able to take part in festivities in the suburbs of Long Island.

It’s a twist from a previous era when officers often felt more comfortable marching in the city rather than closer to home where acceptance of gay officers lagged, evident by the fact that they weren’t even allowed to march in uniform in parades in Nassau and Suffolk counties until the early 2000s.

While Pride organizers in New York City recently banned law enforcement groups from marching until at least 2025, organizers on Long Island are inviting cops to participate and are even donating a table for Nassau County police to recruit, Newsday reported.

The first Pride marches took place a year after the 1969 uprising outside Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in Manhattan, in response to a police raid. The uprising is largely credited with fueling the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

Some experts say the divide between the city and suburbs stems from the roots of the movement and how the two view police in general.

Activists in cities “still view Pride as a protest rooted in the Stonewall uprising against NYC police,” Gary Gates, a retired demographer from UCLA who has studied gay and lesbian issues in the suburbs, told Newsday. “Pride parades are a newer feature of suburban communities and are less a byproduct of protest and more rooted in celebrations of cultural change toward greater acceptance and diversity.”

Suburban residents’ underlying concerns about protecting property can create more support for police, said Karen Tongson, chair of gender and sexuality studies at the University of Southern California.

“It becomes an issue around protecting your stuff — protecting your safety, protecting your family — gay, straight, whatever,” she told the newspaper.

The celebrations in the city and suburbs on June 27 won’t be full-scale due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
256K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, NY
Society
City
New York City, NY
Nassau County, NY
Government
City
Manhattan, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Police#Pride Parade#The Suburbs#Ap#Newsday#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Parades
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
The Associated Press

Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by police using chemical agents from a park near the White House before then-President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Fires destroy 2 churches on Canadian Indigenous reserves

OLIVER, British Columbia (AP) — Two Roman Catholic churches on First Nations reserves in British Columbia have burned to the ground in overnight fires, Canada’s national police force said Monday. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said a patrol officer saw fire come from the Sacred Heart Church on the Penticton...