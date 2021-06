Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think we can all agree that it has somewhat become a force of habit within Hollywood to generally portray Muslims as bad guys and more often than not, they are presented in a negative light in both film and television and it has seemingly become the "norm" for a number of years now. Unsurprisingly, British actor Riz Ahmed is well aware of the issue and he wants to put a stop to Hollywood's horrible portrayal of Muslims.