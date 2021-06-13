A Much, Much Larger Georgia O’Keeffe Museum Is On Its Way

The collection certainly demands a change: “The current facility, which opened in 1997, originally housed a collection of 40 O’Keeffe paintings. The museum had always been looking to expand, Hartley said, but as the years went on and the museum’s permanent collection size increased to more than 3,000 works — the Georgia O’Keeffe Foundation donated 981 additional items in 2006, the year it dissolved — it became clear relocation would be the better option.” – The New York Times.