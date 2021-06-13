Update on Gemini, IPFS, and IRC

Posted in Site News at 7:22 am by Guest Editorial Team. Summary: As part of ongoing improvements to our capsule we have a new introductory text, reproduced below. Founded in 2006, this site represents more than just a message; it serves a community and a growing software freedom movement. The goal is to work towards preserving and expanding general-purpose computing. Towards that end, the people using their computers should be in charge of computers and control what the computers do, rather than distant individuals or groups of isolated individuals. These days computers come in all forms and sizes, from handheld devices which can make phonecalls, to cars, refrigerators, radios, washing machines, and so on. This includes traditional routers, servers, desktop computers, and laptops of course.