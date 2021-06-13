Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Update on Gemini, IPFS, and IRC

By Dr. Roy Schestowitz
techrights.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted in Site News at 4:09 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz. Summary: “The video which was supposed to be a few minutes long ended up taking a lot longer, but it does cover a broad range of topics that are relevant and very recent (based on recent developments).”. HAVING just...

techrights.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Stallman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irc#Ipfs#Site News#Fsf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
Related
Electronicstechrights.org

Improvements in the Techrights Gemini Capsule

Posted in Site News at 8:48 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz. Summary: Further improvements are being made to our Gemini capsule, which contains all the latest stories sans the graphics; it now has a total of 35,820 pages. YESTERDAY we suffered a downtime (due to networking issues; damage to fibre),...
Computerstechrights.org

New Introduction at Gemini

Posted in Site News at 7:22 am by Guest Editorial Team. Summary: As part of ongoing improvements to our capsule we have a new introductory text, reproduced below. Founded in 2006, this site represents more than just a message; it serves a community and a growing software freedom movement. The goal is to work towards preserving and expanding general-purpose computing. Towards that end, the people using their computers should be in charge of computers and control what the computers do, rather than distant individuals or groups of isolated individuals. These days computers come in all forms and sizes, from handheld devices which can make phonecalls, to cars, refrigerators, radios, washing machines, and so on. This includes traditional routers, servers, desktop computers, and laptops of course.
Internettechrights.org

Techrights Statement on IRC

Posted in Site News at 5:35 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz. Summary: Freenode needs to explain what the hell happened this week and why communities that make up the network weren’t informed or consulted. YESTERDAY was the most turbulent day in IRC since we started using IRC in early 2008....
Computerstechrights.org

Changes in IRC and New Features Over Gemini Protocol or the World Wide Web

Posted in Free/Libre Software, Site News at 3:34 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz. Summary: We examine some of the latest changes in the site and the capsule (Web and Gemini, respectively); we show that it’s possible to keep abreast of IRC using nothing but a text editor, a Gemini client… or even the command line alone.
Internetslashdot.org

Freenode launches IRC.com, a 'modernized' approach to IRC

Freenode's new web apps make IRCv3 accessible with modern, social media-like applications. From the freenode.org website:. 1 score and a little over 2 years ago, IRC was created by the great and honorable Jarkko Oikarinen. It's had its ups and downs, from the era of net splits to the era of cancel culture. However, we're proud to announce that we've completely obliterated the swamp removing the shackles on progress, and now we're sailing blue seas. YaRR!
Internetaddictivetips.com

How to read Wikipedia from the Linux desktop

Have you ever wanted to read Wikipedia from the comfort of your favorite Linux desktop environment rather than relying on Firefox or Chrome? As it turns out, thanks to the Wike app, it is possible. What is Wike? It’s a dedicated Wikipedia client for the Linux desktop. It does everything...
Softwarevitux.com

Install and Use Psensor in Ubuntu 20.04

Psensor is a very useful utility for Linux-based systems that shows the values of the various sensors that are mounted on your mainboard. It is capable of displaying the temperature of the various components of your CPU, the rotation speed of your fans as well as your CPU usage. Apart from its command-line interface, it also offers you a very nice and user-friendly graphical interface that you can easily opt to use for extracting your desired information. This article shows you how to install and use Psensor on Ubuntu 20.04.
Internetlinuxtoday.com

Open Source Utilization in Email Security Demystified

(Other stories by Brittany Day) Open Source is currently being recognized by more organizations than ever before for its ability to give rise to flexible, cost-effective, and exceptionally secure software and technologies. Currently, over 75 percent of organizations worldwide are contributing to and consuming open-source software and products. The open-source community is expected to continue to grow and thrive in the coming years, which will further increase the overall credibility of Open Source and enhance the various benefits that open-source options are able to offer businesses and individuals alike. This article will explore why choosing an open-source email security solution can offer key advantages over proprietary alternatives including superior security, reliability, resiliency, flexibility, and cost-efficiency.
ComputersInfoQ.com

Internal JDK Elements Strongly Encapsulated in JDK 17

JEP 403 (Strongly Encapsulate JDK Internals), one of the 14 JEPs defined as the final feature set for JDK 17, strongly encapsulates all internal elements of the JDK except for critical internal APIs such as sun.misc.Unsafe. As the successor to JEP 396 (Strongly Encapsulate JDK Internals by Default), it will no longer be possible to access internal APIs via the --illegal-access command line option.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

[Updated] 9 Best IRC Clients for Linux in 2021

(Other stories by Tecmint) An IRC (Internet Relay Chat) client is a program that a user can install on their computer to send and receives messages. It connects you to a global network of IRC servers and enables one-on-one and group communication.
FIFAPosted by
pymnts

How Gemini Balances User Privacy With AML/KYC Compliance

Privacy is a chief concern among internet users, with 75 percent of Americans concerned about their privacy online and 70 percent believing their data is less secure now than it was five years ago. In addition to being less confident that their data is safe from fraudsters, individuals also have declining faith in companies’ ability to keep their data safe, with 79 percent concerned about how companies themselves are using their data.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Gemini’s exchange has bought Shard X

• Gemini increases the security of its platform with Shard X. • The exchange platform launches crypto education website. The Gemini Company did not explain its acquisition but did say that its platform will definitely grow. Shard X, which was founded in 2018, creates MPC crypto technology for the market to renew itself. This software will help the crypto exchange company to have fast and secure transactions.
InternetHouston Chronicle

﻿Video Infrastructure Provider, 3Speak, to Launch the First IPFS Backed Standard for Web 3.0

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 17, 2021. Video infrastructure provider 3Speak decided to move from the Steem blockchain to Hive when Tron backed censorship began on Steem during the takeover controversy of February 2020. The SPK Network was built to further decentralize video content storage and infrastructure on Hive, and defend DPoS systems against takeover attempts in the future. The Standard integrates IPFS as its storage backbone. It is developing a Node package so that any peer can provide their own video infrastructure for other Network participants to access Web 3.0 decentralized video and content technology. P2P infrastructure providers run node services such as IPFS content storage servers, CDN's, and Encoders. Mining rewards are distributed to these infrastructure providers using the Peerplays SONs technology. Long term content storage is rewarded with a lightweight adaptation of the Proof of Access algorithm.
Softwarethemoneycloud.com

Gemini Integrates Shard X MPC Technology Into Their Platform

Https://thefintechtimes.com/gemini-integrates-shard-x-mpc-technology-into-their-platform/. http://thefintechtimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/headshot-tyler-winklevoss-125x150.jpeg?#. It has been announced that the crypto platform Gemini has acquired Shard X, a developer of secure multi-party computation (MPC) cryptographic technology. The acquisition will integrate Shard X’s MPC technology into Gemini’s distributed, multi-site key management and signing infrastructure. The integration will markedly increase the speed with which...
ElectronicsWired UK

Devialet’s Gemini wireless buds are truly eccentric

Capable of balanced, expressive sound; nice charging case; predictable amount of Devialet technologies. Switching off noise-cancelling neuters sound; hit-and-miss touch controls; not that large-scale a listen. You have to feel for Devialet. Well, up to a point anyway. Here’s a company that’s built its not-inconsiderable reputation on products that are...
SoftwareInfoworld

Microsoft previews 64-bit Visual Studio 2022 IDE

Microsoft’s Visual Studio 2022 IDE, a planned 64-bit upgrade to the company’s signature software development environment, is now available as a preview. With the preview, which follows the company’s April announcement of Visual Studio 2022, Microsoft is looking to test and tune the new scalability of the platform, enabled by 64-bit support. The 64-bit conversion impacts every part of the IDE, Microsoft noted, thus making it bigger than previous Visual Studio previews.
Softwarephoronix.com

AMD SEV/SEV-ES Local Migration Support Patches For Linux

Google engineers have prepared a set of Linux kernel patches allowing for AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) / SEV-ES encrypted state to allow for local migration support of these encrypted virtual machines on the same host. Local migration of VMs allow for moving the guest to a new user-space VMM...