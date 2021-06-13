Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

West Virginia manufacturers take stock of pandemic challenges, impacts

By Charles Young SENIOR STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While the COVID-19 pandemic forced many industries and whole sectors of the economy to shut down last year, West Virginia manufacturers continued to operate in order to provide the public with vital supplies, parts and goods, according to industry stakeholders. A group of West Virginia...

www.wvnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Health
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Business
City
Morgantown, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Partners#West Virginia University#Wv News#American#Precision Tool Machine#Pimois
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
IndustryPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

Supply Challenges Continue to Impact Metalformers’ Outlook

Metalforming companies continue to predict challenging business conditions during the next 3 months, according to the June 2021 Precision Metalforming Association (PMA) Business Conditions Report. Prepared monthly, the report provides an economic indicator for manufacturing, sampling 118 metalforming companies in the United States and Canada. PMA’s June report shows that...
Constructionwvpress.org

Construction industry in West Virginia facing short-term pricing issues related to pandemic, sees potential jobs boom in future

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State residents may not know much about the Contractors Association of West Virginia, but nearly everybody has seen what they do. The Contractors Association of West Virginia represents about 450 members, who in turn employ about 200,000 West Virginians. They build West Virginia’s roads, bridges, water and sewer lines, schools, hospitals, airports, dams and more.
Income TaxWeirton Daily Times

A true measure of West Virginia surplus

“We should all be so proud of how West Virginia is minding its store,” Gov. Jim Justice said earlier this month, in announcing the possibility the state might end the fiscal year on June 30 with a nearly $400 million budget surplus. True, the Mountain State has weathered the past...
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

The challenges of technical debt and how it impacts organizations

69% of IT leaders identify technical debt as a major threat to their companies’ ability to innovate, according to an OutSystems report. With COVID-19 exposing vulnerabilities in organizations around the world, this latest industry survey from OutSystems examines the cost of technical debt facing businesses across industries and geographies. “The...
Businessventura1.com

What’s in store for biscuit manufacturers post pandemic?

The market seems to be betting big on the unlock trade nowadays. Sectors depending on consumer spending have been witnessing renewed buying interest on the hopes that the pent-up demand will drive their performance. The obvious names that come to mind are hospitality stocks, consumer goods companies and even autos....
Shelby County, KYgraysonrecord.com

Governor touts post-pandemic manufacturing growth

From steel tube manufacturing to copper recycling, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that companies in Kentucky’s metals industry are helping to build a stronger post-COVID economy by creating over 1,500 jobs through $870 million in investments across 11 projects announced during the first half of 2021. For example, Wieland North...
Sioux Falls, SDmanisteenews.com

CNH Industrial acquires driverless ag vehicle company

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — CNH Industrial expects its $2.1 billion purchase of a South Dakota company will give it an edge in innovating autonomous technology in agriculture vehicles, the global manufacturer said Monday. The Italian-American agriculture vehicle manufacturer said it has acquired 100% of the capital stock of Raven...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Brakes Market Strategic Frameworks To Boost The Growth(2022-2031)

Global Brakes Market research and analysis report 2021 focus on rising market drift to assist businesses to find market opportunities and develop effective ways to optimize their market positions. The report contains complete coverage, intensive analysis, and actionable Global Brakes market insights to spot opportunities in existing and potential markets. Brakes Report can be used by both established as well as new entrants to live competitive positions in dynamic market situations.
Weirton, WVthecentersquare.com

This is the Best City to Live in West Virginia

About one in every five American workers whose job could be performed remotely worked from home before the COVID-19 pandemic. That share jumped to nearly three in four following the abrupt closure of offices nationwide, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2020. For millions of Americans, the shift to remote work is now permanent, and the new dynamic means they are no longer tied to a specific city for their job and can choose a place to live based on other factors, including quality of life -- which varies considerably in the United States.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Metal Analyzers Market 2020 Demand, Leading Players, Emerging Technologies, Applications, Development History Segmentation by Forecast to 2025

Recent report on “Metal Analyzers Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”. The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Metal Analyzers market. The authors of the report are...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Market Growth, Analysis and Restrain Factors of Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market

“Prophecy Market Insights Industrial Carbon Dioxide market research report provides a comprehensive, 360-degree analysis of the targeted market which helps stakeholders to identify the opportunities as well as challenges. The research report study offers keen competitive landscape analysis including key development trends, accurate quantitative and in-depth commentary insights, market dynamics, and key regional development status forecast 2020-2029. It incorporates market evolution study, involving the current scenario, growth rate, and capacity inflation prospects, based on Porter’s Five Forces and DROT analyses.
Softwareminernews.io

3D Product Visualization Platform Market SWOT Analysis 2021, by Leading Players: Threekit, Emersya, MicroD, Augment, Marxent, CGTrader, Havi Propel, Productimize (DCKAP), Cylindo, 2Pi Digital Technologies, Microsoft, Mojo Apps, BRIKL, Lunas Visualization, Prodware, Roomle,

The global 3D Product Visualization Platform market research provides in-depth study related to every aspect of the 3D Product Visualization Platform industry. The details on the 3D Product Visualization Platform market valuation at various times are provided in the 3D Product Visualization Platform market report. The research includes the detailed discussion on the fundamental changes in the 3D Product Visualization Platform industry over the years. The research report on the 3D Product Visualization Platform industry offers a comprehensive discussion on the development plans and policies being adopted by the players in the 3D Product Visualization Platform industry. The study of all the factors providing boost to the market growth and the ones restraining it is included in the market research. The developments in the 3D Product Visualization Platform market across the globe are studied thoroughly in the market analysis.
AgriculturePosted by
OEM Off-Highway

CNH Industrial Acquiring Raven Industries

CNH Industrial announces it has agreed to acquire 100% of the capital stock of precision agriculture technology firm Raven Industries Inc. Closing is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021. The two companies have worked together for several years, and the acquisition will continue to build on that partnership. With...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Citrus Oils Market 2021 Industry Key Player, Trend And Segmented Data, Demand And Forecast By 2031

Global Latest Report Citrus Oils Market: with growing significant CAGR during Forecast 2021-2031(Based on COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) Global Citrus Oils Market Report offers an entire study of the Impact of COVID-19 on Citrus Oils Market, Industry Outlook, Opportunities in Market, and Expansion By 2031 and also taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of this also as a future scenario of the worldwide Citrus Oils industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and SWOT analysis are deployed by the researchers. They need also to provide accurate data on Citrus Oils production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the general existing and future market situation.