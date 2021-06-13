No Mirage, Palm Springs Is a Queer Paradise

When I think of Palm Springs, I picture iconic Hollywood stars of yesteryear retreating to their homes or favorite spots there—Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, Elizabeth Taylor, Zsa Zsa Gabor and the like. It’s almost an extension of Los Angeles, right? In fact, the gorgeous Coachella Valley became what it was partially because it wasn’t L.A. Many studio contracts back in the day stipulated that stars had to remain with a 100-mile radius of the studios. And Palm Springs, almost exactly 100 miles due east, was a perfect getaway.