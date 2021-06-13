Cancel
Rhode Islanders encouraged to go out for a walk

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders are being encouraged to get out and go for a walk.

The RIWalks Challenge, coordinated by the Rhode Island Land Trust, is designed to entice people to get outside and explore nature while enjoying land trust trails, reduce stress and anxiety, and improve health.

Thirty different woodland “creatures” have been installed on trails around the state. The creatures are inspired by the plant life found in nature, the trust announced in a statement.

Each has a QR code to snap to get more information about the creature.

Executive Director Rupert Friday says he hopes people share a photo on social media and inspire others.

A newly designed web page, riwalks.org/challenge.php, will help walkers track the creatures they find.

“Our goal in the design was to elicit a sense of wonder, surprise, and mystery,” Greg Rebis, who designed the creatures, said in a statement. “The resulting designs are whimsical characters — an anthropomorphization that dances between fantasy and reality — to appeal to the imagination and let people relate to our native flora while out in nature.”

