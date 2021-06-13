Cancel
Alabama State

Lakeside Alabama 4-H complex opens $8.4M addition

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) — A lakeside 4-H complex south of Birmingham has opened an $8.4 million expansion that makes it one of the largest conference centers in Alabama.

Located on more than 260 acres on Lay Lake in Shelby County, the Alabama 4-H Center has added new kitchen space and dining areas, according to a news release. The Alabama 4-H Foundation and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System dedicated the expansion on Wednesday.

Aside from youth camping, science and outdoors programs, the center has a hotel and conference center that is used for weddings and large meetings. It first opened in 1980.

The 4-H Foundation began a campaign in 2018 to raise money for the work. The Alabama Farmers Federation, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Shelby County and multiple other donors helped pay for it, said the statement from the center.

