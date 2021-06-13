Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Two drowned, child hospitalized in separate water tragedies in Minnesota

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two people drowned and a child who was found unresponsive in a pool was hospitalized in three separate incidents in Minnesota on Saturday. Washington officials say 46-year-old Chandra Mohan Laghuvaram, of Plymouth, was swimming in the St. Croix River when he went under for reasons that aren’t clear. Medics unsuccessfully tried to revive him. Stearns County officials say an an 18-year-old male drowned after jumping into about 35 feet of water at the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Waite Park.

www.kimt.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Waite Park, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Washington State
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Ham Lake, MN
City
Plymouth, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tragedies#Swimming#Accident#Ap#Nature Preserve#The Star Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
NBC News

Trump has Georgia revenge on his mind as he returns to campaign-style rallies

Former President Donald Trump is on a revenge mission in Georgia. After top Republicans refused to rig the state’s 2020 vote in his favor, he’s already inspired one primary challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp, and he’s endorsed another against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Wounded by two special election losses that cost the GOP control of the Senate, he’s also trying to coax Herschel Walker — a football legend in Georgia — to run for the seat that’s up again in 2022.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
CBS News

4 dead, 1 critically injured after hot air balloon crash in New Mexico

Four people are dead and one is critically injured after a hot air balloon crashed into a power line in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday morning, police said. The balloon's pilot was among the dead, and all five victims were believed to have been riding in the hot air balloon, with ages ranging from 40 to 60 years old, the Albuquerque Police Department said.
Portland, ORNBC News

All time records fall as heat wave builds in Pacific Northwest

Oregon's largest city is likely to break another heat record Sunday after hitting an all-time high Saturday, forecasters said, after cities across the Pacific Northwest grappled with some of the hottest days in their history. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, beating its...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.