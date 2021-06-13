Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Brandon Taylor On Escaping The ‘Hermetic Severity’ Of His Booker-Nominated First Novel

ArtsJournal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor’s Real Life hit many “best of” lists for 2020, and a collection of loosely linked short stories comes out this month. “My most formative early reading was the Bible, which haunts me still, and the first author I loved was Pat Conroy, because the lyrical language of The Prince of Tides sounded so much like the Bible. I tried to imitate that intensity when I started writing, and then I was like, no; a lot of black writers get called raw and visceral because they write lyrically, and if I could remove that from the equation, it would be nice.” – The Guardian (UK)

www.artsjournal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Conroy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturelittlevillagemag.com

Book Review: ‘Filthy Animals’ by Brandon Taylor

When Brandon Taylor read an excerpt from Filthy Animals (Riverhead Books; out June 22) as part of the Mission Creek Festival Duos programming at the end of April, I was riveted. His language is made to live like that, off of the page, as much poetry as prose. But it is just as compelling in print, and the 11 stories that form this collection are a joy to devour.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Brandon Taylor: ‘I grew up reading my aunt’s nursing-home manuals and bodice-rippers’

Randon Taylor, 32, grew up in Alabama and studied at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. He was shortlisted for last year’s Booker prize with his debut, Real Life, a campus novel about a gay black biochemist. His new book, Filthy Animals, is a series of linked stories loosely centred on the sexual tension between Lionel, a black maths postgraduate, and two white dance students, Charles and Sophie. The writer Paul Mendez has called Taylor “a phenomenon… the laureate of young, expensively educated people... pleasuring and harming themselves and each other”. He spoke to me over Zoom from his home in Iowa City.
Books & Literaturelargeheartedboy.com

Chris Offutt's Playlist for His Novel "The Killing Hills"

In the Book Notes series, authors create and discuss a music playlist that relates in some way to their recently published book. Previous contributors include Jesmyn Ward, Lauren Groff, Bret Easton Ellis, Celeste Ng, T.C. Boyle, Dana Spiotta, Amy Bloom, Aimee Bender, Roxane Gay, and many others. Chris Offutt's novel...
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

Holly Black Will Publish First Adult Novel in 2022

Holly Black, the author known for her hit middle-grade fantasy series with Tony DiTerlizzi, The Spiderwick Chronicles, is making her adult fiction debut next year. Tor Books will publish Black’s Book of Night in 2022, the press announced in a news release. The publisher describes the book as “a modern...
Books & Literatureiowapublicradio.org

Benjamin Percy On His Latest Novel "The Ninth Metal"

In Benjamin Percy’s latest novel, “The Ninth Metal” northern Minnesota is experiencing an energy boom. The energy comes from a newly discovered source called "omnimetal," a metal with incredibly powerful properties and the boom is particularly explosive. It’s a science-fiction fantasy that lays bare many of the very real flaws...
Books & Literaturelargeheartedboy.com

Brian Hall's Playlist for His Novel "The Stone Loves the World"

In the Book Notes series, authors create and discuss a music playlist that relates in some way to their recently published book. Previous contributors include Jesmyn Ward, Lauren Groff, Bret Easton Ellis, Celeste Ng, T.C. Boyle, Dana Spiotta, Amy Bloom, Aimee Bender, Roxane Gay, and many others. Brian Hall's novel...
Books & Literaturenewsverses.com

Highschool graduate publishes first novel

Though Dacula resident Richard Anthony “Richie” Perry Jr. was born in Brooklyn, he traces his familial roots to the West Indies, significantly the island of Carriacou, close to Grenada, and to the South American nation of Guyana, situated north of Brazil. “I used to be raised in a really Caribbean...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Stranger Things’ Robin is getting his own novel and scripted podcast

The fourth season of Stranger Things is currently in production and the new cast members were announced earlier this week. There is much to look forward to next season, which appears to be “more mature”. Fans are especially excited to see the return of some of their favorite characters, including...
Musicthechristianbeat.org

The Belonging Co “Crown Of Heaven” Feat. Natalie Grant Music Video

Today (June 21), The Belonging Co releases the official music video for “Crown of Heaven” featuring Natalie Grant, which can be viewed below. The video was recorded live at The Belonging Co. The group shares the song is “a re-telling of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the how through His life, death, and resurrection He is the ultimate authority. Our response then, is to give Him and Him alone our highest praise. This worship moment is an exaltation of the name of Jesus Christ.”
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson Went on a Camping Trip

Sherlock Holmes and his loyal partner Dr. Watson decided to go on a camping trip one day — the famous detective had a question for him. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson went camping one day, and after a pleasant afternoon spent in the outdoors, they had a good dinner, washed it down with a bottle of wine, and went to bed.
Books & Literaturecapradio.org

Brandon Taylor On His New Story Collection, 'Filthy Animals'

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Brandon Taylor about his new collection of stories, Filthy Animals. Brandon Taylor's book "Filthy Animals" is a collection of stories - some interconnect, some just bounce off each other - most of which are set in a Midwestern university town in which Lionel, a Black, queer grad student trying to build back from a suicide attempt, goes to a party and encounters a couple who may change his life or may just put him into a new tailspin.
Books & Literatureklcc.org

Brandon Taylor On His New Story Collection, 'Filthy Animals'

Brandon Taylor's book "Filthy Animals" is a collection of stories - some interconnect, some just bounce off each other - most of which are set in a Midwestern university town in which Lionel, a Black, queer grad student trying to build back from a suicide attempt, goes to a party and encounters a couple who may change his life or may just put him into a new tailspin.