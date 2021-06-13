Cancel
Victoria, TX

City of Victoria seeks three members to serve on Planning Commission

By Jennifer Flores
 8 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria is looking for three members of the public to serve on the Planning Commission for a three-year term that expires in august 2024. The Planning Commission reviews and approves new residential and commercial developments to make sure Victoria codes related to platting and site use are properly used. The commission, which meets on the third Thursday of every month at 5:15 p.m. at the City Council chambers, also accepts or denies variance requests for projects that conflict with the City's code.

