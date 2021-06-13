Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Police: 2 young kids critically hurt in quadruple shooting

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Two children were critically injured in a quadruple shooting in Cincinnati, authorities said.

Officers responded at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday to the city’s Westwood neighborhood and found a 6-year-old, and 8-year-old and two young adult males in their late teens wounded, police said.

The children were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

“Anytime you have somebody struck with gunfire at that age it’s going to be critical,” Lt. Col. Mike John told WCPO-TV.

The adult victims were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with injuries deemed non-life-threatening, authorities said.

John said he believed at least two suspects fled the scene on foot. Authorities urged anyone who saw anything suspicious to call investigators.

Mayor John Cranley said police had what he called “strong leads” and he was confident that those responsible would be brought to justice.

“We are all outraged that two children have been caught in the crossfire of a shooting last night. Our whole city prays for their recovery,” Cranley said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
256K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cranley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ap#Wcpo Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Chicago cop who owns house where 5 killed disciplined

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police superintendent said Monday that his decision to strip an officer’s police powers was tied in part to the officer’s ownership of a house on the city’s South Side where gunmen killed five people and injured three others. But Superintendent David Brown would not elaborate on...
Denver, COPosted by
The Associated Press

1 officer hurt in shooting in Denver suburb

DENVER (AP) — Police were responding to a shooting in a Denver suburb Monday afternoon that authorities said injured an officer. Arvada Police’s tweets about the incident didn’t provide any details about the officer’s condition or if anyone else was injured. It happened in a downtown district of the suburb...
Pendleton, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Deputy fatally shoots pet chimpanzee that attacked woman

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — A deputy shot and killed an adult pet chimpanzee named Buck after it attacked a woman in Eastern Oregon, sheriff’s officials said. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said the chimpanzee, who had lived with Tamara Brogoitti for 17 years in Pendleton, started attacking Brogoitti’s daughter at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, The Tri-City Herald reported.
Manchester, NHPosted by
The Associated Press

Motorcyclist, passenger die in Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A motorcyclist and his passenger have died in a crash in Manchester, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday. The crash was still under investigation. The driver was identified as Thembalethu Dhliwayo, 31, and the passenger was identified as Brigit Feeney, 33....
Pottstown, PAPosted by
The Associated Press

Fire kills man, 14-year-old youth, injures woman

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An early morning fire in an eastern Pennsylvania home left a man and a teenager dead and injured a third person, officials said. Pottstown firefighters said the smoky blaze in the twin home was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Monday and the victims were found on the second floor, according to the Pottstown Mercury.
Iowa StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Iowa woman sentenced for hitting teen, leaving him to die

WEST UNION, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who hit a teenager on a moped and left him to die was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison. Kelli Jo Michael, 27, formerly of Cedar Falls, was sentenced after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle. She was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
The Associated Press

AG: 14 indicted on more than 120 charges linked to gang

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Fourteen alleged members of a Wilmington-area gang have been indicted on more than 120 criminal charges, including murder, after a six-month investigation involving federal, state and local agencies, Delaware’s attorney general announced Monday. Members of the gang identified as NorthPak are accused of dozens of crimes...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Man dies in Southern Oregon plane crash

WHITE CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Medford man died after crashing a small airplane into a field in White City, sheriff’s officials said. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 80-year-old Henry Levin was attempting to land his single-engine airplane at Beagle Sky Ranch Airport when it crashed less than a mile away in the backyard of a residence around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Purloined pistachios found in central California

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — California detectives say they’ve solved the curious caper of the purloined pistachios. The heist was a nutty one, but nothing new to investigators in America’s most productive farmland. In a nutshell, an audit by the Touchstone Pistachio Company in the San Joaquin Valley discovered that 42,000 pounds (19,050 kilograms) were missing.