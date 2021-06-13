Police: 2 young kids critically hurt in quadruple shooting

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Two children were critically injured in a quadruple shooting in Cincinnati, authorities said.

Officers responded at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday to the city’s Westwood neighborhood and found a 6-year-old, and 8-year-old and two young adult males in their late teens wounded, police said.

The children were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

“Anytime you have somebody struck with gunfire at that age it’s going to be critical,” Lt. Col. Mike John told WCPO-TV.

The adult victims were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with injuries deemed non-life-threatening, authorities said.

John said he believed at least two suspects fled the scene on foot. Authorities urged anyone who saw anything suspicious to call investigators.

Mayor John Cranley said police had what he called “strong leads” and he was confident that those responsible would be brought to justice.

“We are all outraged that two children have been caught in the crossfire of a shooting last night. Our whole city prays for their recovery,” Cranley said.