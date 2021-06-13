Cancel
Iowa State

Former state official suing Iowa Governor over 2019 firing

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The former head of the Iowa Department of Human Services is suing Gov. Kim Reynolds over his ouster in 2019. Jerry Foxhoven alleges in his lawsuit that Reynolds fired him because he questioned if it was legal to pay one of her aides with Medicaid funds. When Reynolds fired Foxhoven, she initially said only that she wanted the department to go in a new direction. Foxhoven contends in the lawsuit filed this week that he was fired after he raised questions about why a Reynolds' aide was being partially paid with Medicaid funds.

