Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Commission accepting nominations for Governor’s Arts Awards

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Arts Commission is accepting nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards.

The annual awards recognize people and organizations that have made noteworthy contributions to the arts in the state of Mississippi.

Sarah Story, executive director of MAC, said the ceremony will be held in person in February 2022.

Award winners are nominated by members of the public and selected by a jury of community arts leaders and industry peers. Schools, businesses, organizations, arts initiatives and events are eligible to receive an award, in addition to individual artists and supporters of the arts.

Recipients are not required to be Mississippi residents. However, they must have significant ties to the state.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
256K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Community Arts#Ap#Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
PoliticsBismarck Tribune

Nominations sought for history awards

The State Historical Society of North Dakota is seeking nominations for the annual awards program that recognizes outstanding achievement in history. There are three categories: excellence in local history, heritage profile honor and North Dakota person of history. Details and nomination forms are available at history.nd.gov/historyawardforms.html. Nominations must be delivered...
Robinson, ILwtyefm.com

Harmony Park Wins Governor’s Hometown Award

(Robinson) – The Robinson Kiwanis Club was recently recognized for its efforts to bring Harmony Park to life. Harmony Park was one of the projects recognized with the “Governor’s Hometown Award.” Since 1983, the “Governor’s Hometown Awards” program gives formal recognition to those who contributed to projects that improved their community’s quality of life. The Kiwanis Club Harmony Park project began in 2016 and was completed in 2019. Harmony Park is located at Washington Park and includes a series of outdoor musical instruments each designed to harmonize with the others which are accessible to everyone, regardless of age or ability. Harmony Park also includes a free library.
Kentucky StateMarshall County Tribune-Courier

The Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts announces 2021 class

After a tumultuous year that included the first-ever, entirely virtual remote Governor’s School for the Arts in summer 2020 due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Kentucky Governor’s School for the arts will return to in-person classes this summer at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. From June 27 —...
AdvocacyThe Tribune-Democrat

State representative accepting nominations for volunteerism award

State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, is accepting nominations for the annual Charlie Vizzini Volunteerism Award. "Through this award, we're trying to recognize someone in the district who has volunteered to make the community a better place," Burns said in a release. "If you know of someone who should...
IndustryPosted by
MyChesCo

SCTE Seeks Nominations for Industry Awards

EXTON, PA — In recognition and celebration of the accomplishments of the members of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), SCTE announced a call for nominations for eight industry awards and recognitions that will be presented in conjunction with SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®, which takes place October 11-14, 2021. “The...
Education721news.com

Governor Holiday receives winners Governor’s Youth Awards for Excellence 2020

Harbour View – His Excellency, Governor drs. E.B. Holiday, hosted the first annual Governor’s Youth Award For Excellence on December 8, 2020. The Governor’s Youth Award for Excellence Program has been designed to recognize youths, ages 13 through 19, who have performed above and beyond and excelled in Education, Sports, Arts, Environmental protection, or Community service.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

USPOULTRY is accepting nominations for the Dr Charles Beard research award

USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation are accepting nominations for the Dr Charles Beard Research Excellence Award through July 5. The goal of the award is to recognize outstanding completed research projects, funded by USPOULTRY or the USPOULTRY Foundation, which have made a significant positive impact on the poultry industry. The nominee may be recognized for multiple completed USPOULTRY research projects, all focused on the same subject area or encompassing multiple subject areas.
Tompkins County, NYFingerLakes1

Nominations are now being accepted for Tompkins Trust Company’s 2021 James J. Byrnes Awards for Excellence

Nominations are now being accepted for Tompkins Trust Company’s 2021 James J. Byrnes Awards for Excellence, an annual program that recognizes outstanding individuals and volunteer-based non-profit organizations for their contributions in Tompkins County. A monetary award will be donated to local charitable organizations from the bank’s endowment fund through the...
Texas City, TXthepostnewspaper.net

FOUNDATION CALLS FOR OUTSTANDING TEXAS CITY AND LA MARQUE ALUMNI NOMINATIONS; ALSO ACCEPTING COMMUNITY NOMINATIONS FOR OTHER AWARDS

TEXAS CITY – The TCISD Foundation for the Future has opened the nomination process for the 2021 Texas City Hall of Honor and 2021 La Marque Legacy Hall. Both programs are designed to recognize Texas City and La Marque graduates who have excelled in their field of expertise and made significant contributions to their respective communities.
Wenatchee, WAkpq.com

NCW Tech Alliance Accepting Nominations for Innovator Awards

NCW Tech Alliance is encouraging the community to submit nominations for the upcoming 20th Annual Innovator Awards Luncheon. The luncheon is on September 29 and nominations are being accepted in five different categories until July 28. “We have two business awards and three education awards,” said Jenny Rojanasthien, executive director....
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Nominations sought for city’s Butler Human Rights Award

BROOKINGS – The Brookings Human Rights Commission is now accepting nominations for the Dorothy & Eugene T. Butler Human Rights Award. This award is presented each year by the commission to a person(s) who has contributed to advancing the cause of human rights. The award bears the name of the first recipients, Dorothy & Eugene T. Butler. The Butlers were recognized for their lifelong advocacy in human rights issues on a local, regional and national level.
Sumter, SCItem

Nominations being accepted for June's Sumter Teacher of the Month contest presented by Carolina Grove

Nominations are now open for June's Teacher of the Month contest, presented by Carolina Grove. To nominate your favorite K-12 teacher from a public or private school in Sumter, go to www.theitem.com/teacher. Four finalists will be chosen by The Sumter Item staff, and the public will vote on a winner to be announced on Wednesday, June 30. Nominations are open through June 21, with voting open June 22-28. The winner will receive a $50 gift card to Carolina Grove, a restaurant on Alice Drive.
Jasper, INduboiscountyherald.com

German Heritage Award Nomination

The Jasper DeutscherVerein, Jasper Partnership Commission, and Sister Cities of Jasper, Inc. will celebrate German-American Day on Thursday, October 7th, with a dinner at the Schnitzelbank. The dinner and program will honor the contributions made by German immigrants to the life and culture of the United States. The annual German Heritage Award will be presented to an individual or group who has contributed generously his/her or their time, talents or resources to maintaining, improving, or building upon the German roots in Dubois County. The recognition is open to all individuals who give what they can in order to make a difference. A nomination will recognize the work of those who generously support our local German Heritage. Nominations need to be sent to German Heritage AWARD, P.O. Box 15, Jasper, IN 47547-0015 and should include a letter of up to one page listing the reason for the nomination, a biography, up to two pages, listing the service or efforts of the nominee along with the nominee’s name, home address, and whether the nominee’s service is voluntary or paid. The nominator’s name and address must also be included and must be postmarked by September 1, 2021.
Politicsnewhopemn.gov

Nominations Open for 2021 RAVE! Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2021 New Hope RAVE! Awards! The annual New Hope RAVE! Award Program recognizes the efforts of New Hope residents who put a lot of time and energy into maintaining or improving their homes to make them something special. The New Hope City Council encourages residents to nominate a neighbor who takes exceptional pride of ownership or who is particularly attentive to maintaining their residential property. Self-nominations are also encouraged.
Broadus, MTpowderriverexaminer.com

McEuen Nominated for Teaching Award

Tyronne McEuen, Broadus Class of ’83 and son of Becky McEuen of Broadus, is a finalist for the Washington state Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching. The nomination recognizes the top K-12 science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) teachers in the state, with the winners going on...
Economy225batonrouge.com

How to submit nominations for Business Report’s 40 Under 40 Awards

Business Report is now accepting nominations for its annual Forty Under 40 awards program. Each year, the magazine spotlights and honors promising young professionals in our community who have achieved success and excelled in their field before the age of 40. Business Report is looking for people who have demonstrated...
Tenaha, TXscttx.com

Tenaha ISD Accepting Hall of Honor Nominations

On May 17, 2005, the Tenaha Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the creation of the Tenaha Tiger Hall of Honor in order to recognize those individuals that have distinguished themselves as past or current educators, alumni, or supporters of the Tenaha school system. Either a brunch or meal...