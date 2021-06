Even though the Netflix original comedy/drama “Fatherhood” begins with an unspeakable tragedy and features a number of emotional speed bumps and roadblocks along the way that will hit you straight in the heart, this isn’t the deepest of dead-parent movies and we’re never sucker-punched by any unexpected setback — so there’s something eventually soothing and uplifting about the experience. It’s as if the filmmakers huddled together and said: Let’s not kid ourselves, everyone knows where this story is going, so how about we don’t yank the audience this way and that?