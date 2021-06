In an age where many kids appear to be permanently tethered to a variety of tablets and smart phones, watching a constant barrage of glorified toy adverts, it’s reassuring to know there’s a film out there with a central premise which not only encourages a child to engage with his imagination and flight of fantasy, but also uses that notion as the means of fuelling the adventure story within the narrative itself. The 1980s was a heady time for the PG-rated fantasy film. Alongside the numerous Amblin’ dream factory titles, Jim Henson’s Muppet-free offerings from that era are still held in high regard today. Another film deserving of its place amongst those is this 1984 big-screen adaptation of a beloved seventies German children’s book. Die unendliche Geschichte (The NeverEnding Story) was pretty much the country’s The Philosopher’s Stone of that time.