Makeup By Mario Soft Pop Blush Stick and Soft Pop Powder Blush slides into my Summer makeup wardrobe without a thought or care for the fact I have plenty of blushes in my stash already! Makeup by Mario is still very much in their infancy stages with a release this past Fall and a smaller Holiday launch. They’ve really taken things nice and slow and I like that about the brand. Nothing has been pushed, nothing feels like a money grab, there hasn’t been an endless steam of launches. They’ve really a soft approach to their launch. Like many of you I’m tired of having palette after palette shoved into my face which is why I appreciate Makeup By Mario’s delicate approach.