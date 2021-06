Today Reebok and Hasbro revealed the new Power Rangers Collection, giving each Mighty Morphin Ranger their own slick sneaker and even letting the Megazord in on the fun with its own themed shoe. Even better though is the fact that if you end up collecting all of the different shoeboxes you also get the chance to build your own sweet Megazord, complete with the Power Sword. ComicBook.com had the chance to build a Megazord of our own, and it definitely added some Morphin dazzle to the office. You can check out what the Reebok Power Rangers Collection Megazord looks like in all its glory starting on the next slide!