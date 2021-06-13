Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

England vs Croatia player ratings: Who starred in Euro 2020 fixture at Wembley?

By Mark Critchley
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NzHbl_0aT0E7UF00

Jordan Pickford - 6 out of 10

Dealt with everything he had to and alert when called upon by his own players, as when an under-hit Trippier header almost slotted Ante Rebic in on goal.

Kyle Walker - 5 out of 10

Struggled first half and was loose and careless in possession on more than a few occasions, but set the move leading to Sterling’s goal in motion with an incisive pass into Phillips.

John Stones - 7 out of 10

The senior partner in central defence given Harry Maguire’s absence, Stones led the line well enough and avoided any lapses of concentration.

Tyrone Mings - 7 out of 10

Started despite coming under scrutiny recently and did not embarrass himself whatsoever. His aerial presence was key to defending Croatia’s crossing game.

Kieran Trippier - 6 out of 10

Trusted to play on his unnatural side at left-back and coped but was most effective with his throw-ins, sparking the move for Foden to hit the post.

Declan Rice - 6 out of 10

A solid enough protective screen in front of the defence, picking up Rebic as he dropped out of Croatia’s front line.

Kalvin Phillips - 9 out of 10

Made a combative start and was unfortunate not to score with a sweet volley from range. One thing that was missing was more adventurous passing. He fixed that with the assist.

Mason Mount - 6 out of 10

Early link-up and combination play with the rest of the attack was impressive and went close to adding a second from a free-kick. Nobody doubts his place in this team anymore.

Phil Foden - 7 out of 10

England’s blond bombshell was a livewire to begin with and unlucky to strike against the base of the post early.

Harry Kane - 5 out of 10

Struggled to make his influence felt, either when dropping deep to create or in his more traditional role as a focal point. Not the start to the tournament that he hoped for.

Raheem Sterling - 8 out of 10

The match-winner and lively before the goal, particularly when running at Croatia’s backline. A display full of encouraging moments that could precipitate a return to form.

The Independent

The Independent

154K+
Followers
83K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
John Stones
Person
Kieran Trippier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Croatia#England#Wembley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Related
Sportsoddschecker.com

England Starting 11 Odds: Jack Grealish cut to 11/8 to start vs Croatia after impressive display in England's final warm-up fixture

Since yesterday, Jack Grealish has been cut from 9/4 into a best price of 11/8 to start England’s opening match of Group D against Croatia in the European Championships. The English midfielder is as short as 5/4 with some bookmakers after an eye-catching performance against Romania which saw him win the penalty that ensured England head into Euro 2020 with a win.
UEFAnewsatw.com

Euro 2020: Vaccine passports to be used at Wembley group fixtures

England’s Euro 2020 group games at Wembley Stadium will be the first sporting event at which vaccine passports will be used in the UK. Uefa says UK-based ticket holders aged 11 or over can show proof of full vaccination, with both doses received at least 14 days before the match.
Soccersamfordcrimson.com

England vs Croatia, Euro 2020: What time is kick-off on Sunday, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

England supporters wave flags at the start of the UEFA Nations League match between England and Croatia at Wembley in 2018. England will begin their delayed Euro 2020 campaign with a rematch of the 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia at Wembley. Gareth Southgate’s men lost that match in heart-breaking fashion with Mario Mandzukic scoring in extra time, despite England going 1-0 up.
WorldThe Ringer

England at Wembley, Euros Excitement, Plus Keane and Vieira

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to talk about Marvel’s new Loki series that lands this week (03:23), before moving on to the Euros. They chat about England playing at Wembley (09:30) as well as the players and teams they’re excited to watch (17:27). Finally, ahead of Wrighty’s upcoming TV appearance with Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira this weekend, they discuss the midfield legends, what it was like to play with and against them, and just how special these two players were (32:00).
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Croatia's FA insists individual players CAN join England in taking the knee ahead of Euro 2020 opener if they want to... and video messages on the Wembley big screens will urge home fans NOT to boo their own players

Croatia will leave the decision on taking a knee to individual players when they face England on Sunday. Zlatko Dalic's squad opted against making the gesture before their final friendly with Belgium and are unlikely to change their stance at Wembley. The Croatian Football Federation stated that they 'strongly condemn...
Premier Leaguewhathifi.com

England vs Croatia live stream: how to watch England's Euro 2020 opener in 4K for free

England kick off their Euro 2020 campaign on Sunday against Croatia on home soil at Wembley Stadium. Gareth Southgate and the rest of the country will be hoping for a better turn of luck than then the two countries last met at international competition. No penalties to worry about yet but everyone likes to start with a win. The game is free to watch in 4K on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to tune into England vs Croatia wherever you are in the world.
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

England Vs Croatia Prediction And Odds

The European Championships are finally underway and England's journey to Euro 2020 glory begins on Sunday as they renew hostilities with Croatia. Three years after the Croats dashed the Three Lions' World Cup dreams, the two sides will clash at Wembley Stadium - the home of English football - in their Euro 2020 opener.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

England plead with their fans not to boo when players take a knee ahead of Euro 2020 opener with Croatia at Wembley as FA say it is not 'aligned to a political organisation or ideology' but is a 'gesture of unity and fighting against inequality'

The Football Association has pleaded with fans not to boo when England's players take a knee ahead of their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on Sunday. Gareth Southgate's side open their tournament on home turf at Wembley but there are fears the anti-discrimination gesture prior to kick-off could once again be jeered.
Soccerasumetech.com

Today at Euro 2020: England vs Croatia; Netherlands vs Ukraine, Austria vs North

England kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against a familiar foe, as they face Croatia at Wembley in the opening game of Group D on Sunday. Like the rest of the world of football, England and their manager Gareth Southgate sent their best wishes to Christian Eriksen on Saturday, following the Denmark player’s collapse on the pitch against Finland.
Sportsnewsatw.com

Euro 2020: Rate the players – England v Croatia

Water Shoes Mens Womens Outdoor Swim Barefoot Socks Skin Shoes for Beach Running Snorkeling Surfing Diving Yoga Exercise. HKR Women Trainers Athletic Running Shoes Sport Walking Sneakers Lightweight Tennis Shoes. WHITIN Unisex Wide Toe Minimalist Trail Running Barefoot Shoes | Zero Drop Sole. KuaiLu Womens Fashion Orthotic Slides Ladies Lightweight...
Soccer90min.com

England 1-0 Croatia: Player ratings as Raheem Sterling fires Three Lions to comfortable win

England got their Euro 2020 campaign off to the perfect start as a Raheem Sterling strike fired them to a dominant 1-0 victory over Croatia. Gareth Southgate's men enjoyed a hot start and nearly took the need after five minutes when Phil Foden's effort came back off the post. England kept the tempo up for a while and enjoyed a number of half-chances, but they could not find a way through before the break.
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Live Updates: Man City Players at the European Championships Including England vs Croatia and Netherlands vs Ukraine

How many fixtures could involve City players today?. Three fixtures on Sunday have the chance to involve Manchester City players, as all of England, the Netherlands, and Ukraine open their respective accounts at the delayed 2020 European Championships. England 1-0 Croatia (Full-Time) - European Championships, Group D. Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine...