England vs Croatia player ratings: Who starred in Euro 2020 fixture at Wembley?

Jordan Pickford - 6 out of 10

Dealt with everything he had to and alert when called upon by his own players, as when an under-hit Trippier header almost slotted Ante Rebic in on goal.

Kyle Walker - 5 out of 10

Struggled first half and was loose and careless in possession on more than a few occasions, but set the move leading to Sterling’s goal in motion with an incisive pass into Phillips.

John Stones - 7 out of 10

The senior partner in central defence given Harry Maguire’s absence, Stones led the line well enough and avoided any lapses of concentration.

Tyrone Mings - 7 out of 10

Started despite coming under scrutiny recently and did not embarrass himself whatsoever. His aerial presence was key to defending Croatia’s crossing game.

Kieran Trippier - 6 out of 10

Trusted to play on his unnatural side at left-back and coped but was most effective with his throw-ins, sparking the move for Foden to hit the post.

Declan Rice - 6 out of 10

A solid enough protective screen in front of the defence, picking up Rebic as he dropped out of Croatia’s front line.

Kalvin Phillips - 9 out of 10

Made a combative start and was unfortunate not to score with a sweet volley from range. One thing that was missing was more adventurous passing. He fixed that with the assist.

Mason Mount - 6 out of 10

Early link-up and combination play with the rest of the attack was impressive and went close to adding a second from a free-kick. Nobody doubts his place in this team anymore.

Phil Foden - 7 out of 10

England’s blond bombshell was a livewire to begin with and unlucky to strike against the base of the post early.

Harry Kane - 5 out of 10

Struggled to make his influence felt, either when dropping deep to create or in his more traditional role as a focal point. Not the start to the tournament that he hoped for.

Raheem Sterling - 8 out of 10

The match-winner and lively before the goal, particularly when running at Croatia’s backline. A display full of encouraging moments that could precipitate a return to form.