Former Tualatin High School group wins NCA title, places third at Summit cheer championships in Florida.There's nothing easy about cheer. And when Tualatin High School cheer coach, Krista Reynolds, and the remaining 2020 team chose to compete independently last summer as a result of COVID-19 restrictions wreaking havoc on the upcoming school year, few could have envisioned what was in store. But nearly a year and a couple of pretty big trophies later, the Tualatin Cheer All-Stars have defied the odds and made believers out of themselves and others. "When we started this we were just here to have fun,...