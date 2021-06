It’s fair to say that the answer to the title’s question is unsure at present. For many parts of the world, bingo halls have yet to reopen, or in some cases are only just reopening at a fixed capacity. However, there’s been a huge boom in bingo the last few years online, and the past 12 to 18 months have seen phenomenal growth that could have one of two effects on the brick-and-mortar bingo halls across the country.