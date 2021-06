The Denver Broncos wide receivers have, in the past, been one of the best in the NFL. Even in the difficult years after Super Bowl 50, Denver’s receiver corps together with defense was still considered worthy of a mention by certain media outlets. In fact, Pro Football Focus recently named them the sixth-best corps heading into the 2021 season, which is shockingly high praise. However, as a unit in 2020, they graded at 66.7 – only good enough for 30th in the league.