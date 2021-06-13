CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film Room: Can Justin Layne Expand His Role?

By Jonathan Heitritter
Steelers Depot
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleWith the recent losses of Mike Hilton via free agency and Steven Nelson via a cap crunch that inevitably led to his release, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback room appears to be short of proven commodities. The team still boasts the likes of Joe Haden and Cam Sutton, but Haden is getting...

Steelers Depot

Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Steelers Slew Seattle

I made an impulsive decision to attend the game. It was easy to find a ticket but opted to stand in the rotunda rather than occupy my seat. The Steelers gamebook says there was 60,821 paid attendance which is just under 89% capacity. The fans in the stands were loud when needed. Glad to attend but the drive home brutal. Pulled into my driveway in Maryland at 4AM.
NFL
chatsports.com

Film Room: Steelers Can’t Stop Packers’ Empty Sets

It’s often said that the NFL is a game of matchups. Last week the Steelers prioritized limiting the effect Davante Adams had on the game, with the Packers organization commenting how committed the Steelers were to doubling the star receiver. This meant that the Packers had to find other ways to attack the Steelers defense. I took a look at how they did this.
NFL
steelersnow.com

In the Film Room with Ben Roethlisberger and Chase Claypool: Breaking Down Their Big Connections

The Steelers’ offense found a bit of spark on Sunday with the aid of the running game contributing in a big way to the Steelers’ 27-19 win over the Broncos. However, Chase Claypool and Ben Roethlisberger also found themselves cooking, as Claypool went over 100 yards on the day with a touchdown. The two big plays, Claypool’s touchdown and a 59-yard rip on a slant route were impressive in their own right. However, both were a result of Roethlisberger and Claypool’s chemistry, and Matt Canada’s ingenuity in getting them into the right spots.
NFL
Steelers Depot

The Wide Receiver Film Room: Week 5 Vs Broncos

Every week I’ll be giving a look inside the Steelers’ wide receiver meeting room and breaking down their performance as a group. We’ll be taking a look at the plays the receivers impressed then working down to what they need to improve on in the next week. When watching a...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Alex Highsmith On Defense: ‘We’re Far From Where We Can Be’

I don’t think there are many things that football analysts love to talk about more than ‘intangibles’—sometimes, but not always, inversely proportional to the amount of knowledge that they have about scheme and technique. One of the great intangibles of the game is the idea of having an ‘identity’, whether as an offense, as a defense, or as a team as a whole.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Keith Butler On Tre Norwood: ‘I’m Glad We Got Him’

Rookie seventh-round defensive back Tre Norwood has been a topic of conversation for the Pittsburgh Steelers in recent days, which isn’t normally what you would expect for somebody who only played 15 snaps in the team’s last game. But he made those snaps count, producing three third-down stops in the...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Buy Or Sell: Steelers Will Go On Extended Winning Streak

The regular season marks the culmination of an extensive investigation into who your team will be that year. By this point, you’ve gone through free agency, the draft, training camp, and the preseason. You feel good in your decisions insofar as you can create clarity without having played meaningful games. But there are still plenty of uncertainties that remain, whether at the start of the regular season or the end, and new ones continually develop over time.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Watch: The Depot 180 — October 19 — Episode 166

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.
NFL
Steelers Depot

‘Next Man Up’ Mentality For Steelers WR Room According to Ray-Ray McCloud

It goes without saying how big the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster is to this Steelers team. Smith-Schuster not only provides a physical, tough option out of the slot for Ben Roethlisberger, but his energy in the locker room is crucial as well. The Steelers first game without Smith-Schuster was a...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Joe Haeg Currently On Pace To Log Enough Snaps To Cost Steelers Compensatory Pick

We don’t have to worry about this just yet, but it could be something to monitor as the season progresses, depending upon injury, and perhaps performance, along the offensive line. The Pittsburgh Steelers, as you may already know, could potentially be at risk of losing a fifth-round compensatory pick next year by playing Joe Haeg, who has now logged double-digit offensive snaps in three of the past four games.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Missed Tackles Report: Steelers vs. Seahawks

It was a common occurrence Sunday night at Heinz Field for the Pittsburgh Steelers: a missed tackle here, a missed tackle there, and next thing you know the Seattle Seahawks are driving right down the field. The third quarter showing by the defense may have been the worst quarter of...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Ike Hilliard Takes Blame, Outlines Why James Washington Barely Played Against Seahawks

We aren’t done talking about James Washington yet. After hearing mostly vague answers from Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada yesterday about Washington’s limited snap count Sunday against Seattle, wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard gave an honest and detailed explanation of why Washington played just eight snaps in Week 6. That...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Teryl Austin Praises Tre Norwood’s Smarts, Says His Role Will ‘Keep Growing’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been counting on significant contributions from their rookie draft class this year; while things could be better, by and large, they are getting them. That includes even the defensive side of the ball, with seventh-round defensive back Tre Norwood playing a role of varying size in sub-packages.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Ike Hilliard: ‘We’ll Be As Creative As We Need To Be’ In Filling JuJu’s Role

Though he is the second-youngest in the room, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is the wily veteran in the team’s wide receiver group, now in his fifth season. But they will have to do without him for the remainder of the year after he suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery two games ago.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 South Side Questions: Will Defense Start Producing More Takeaways?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is underway, and they are hoping for a better outcome in comparison to last season. After starting out 11-0, they finished the year 1-4 in the regular season, and then lost in the Wildcard Round to the Cleveland Browns, ignited by a 0-28 first quarter.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – WR James Washington – Stock Even

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
NFL

