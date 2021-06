Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been at the center of the offseason’s biggest NFL rumors. The league is currently investigating the 22 lawsuits but has yet to talk to the man at the center of it all, according to Waston’s lawyer. In other news, the Los Angeles Chargers are hoping Justin Herbert can improve the mental side of his game, while wide receiver Robby Anderson says Sam Darnold looks like a different guy with the Carolina Panthers.