Good lord, could you imagine having to travel to Omaha by bus to play baseball? I’m assuming AAA doesn’t spring for a plane for that kind of travel. Whatever. The game last night was Hunter “John Deere” Greene’s debut in AAA and it was not what he probably wanted. He did give up four earned runs on four solo homers over four innings. That has been Greene’s Achilles heel all year. However, he also only allowed those four hits, walked only one batter, and struck out eight. I find the walk and strikeout numbers more important. He also reportedly hit 104 MPH on the gun. Phillip “Big” Diehl struck out the side in a scoreless inning of relief, and Edgar Garcia struck out two in a scoreless inning as well.