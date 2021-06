BELLAIRE, MICH. -- Registration is now open for one of Northern Michigan’s most popular paddling events. The Paddle Antrim Festival, now in its sixth year, showcases the rivers, lakes, and lakeside communities of the newly minted 100-mile Chain of Lakes Water Trail. The non-competitive event will take September 16th-18th, welcoming all levels of paddlers to participate over one or two days and paddle from seven miles up to 42 miles.