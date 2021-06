Two field experiments were initiated in January 2019 to evaluate the efficacy of nematicides and cover crops for managing the sting nematode (Belonolaimus longicaudatus) in a replanted grove affected by huanglongbing (HLB). The trees were nearly two years old when perennial peanut (resistant to sting nematode) plots were established in row middles to compare to middles managed by mowing the native vegetation. Shortly thereafter, nematicides were applied beneath the trees in some of each of these two types of plots. A second trial in the same grove compared three registered and three non-registered nematicides for nematode control and tree response.