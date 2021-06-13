Cancel
NFL

'Fitz is Fun': What McLaurin Sees in New Washington Offense

By Mike Fisher
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 9 days ago

Terry McLaurin has been in the NFL for two years. As he approaches Year 3, he's about to catch a pass from his seventh different QB.

Yes, the Washington Football Team could use some stability at the position.

"Fitz is great,'' said McLaurin, a WFT standout receiver who figures to be even better thanks to what he calls Ryan Fitzpatrick's "cool, calm demeanor. ... When he's in the huddle, it's just really collected."

"Fitz,'' McLaurin said, "is fun.''

Washington's signing of 38-year-old veteran quarterback Fitzpatrick makes the WFT, on paper, better than it has been at the position during McLaurin's brief NFL career. There has been nothing wrong with McLaurin's production to this point. But getting on the same page while catching passes from the 17-year NFL veteran during Washington's OTAs for the past two weeks figures to built chemistry building between them. ...

And numbers.

"We've definitely been able to iron out some things early and made some connection over the past few days," McLaurin said. "It's starting to feel a lot more natural ...''

McLaurin said that his new quarterback has been studying film - of McLaurin - to learn about favorite routes and concepts.

"He's a student of the game,'' McLaurin said. "He's super-smart," McLaurin said. "It helps me out because I get to try and see the game through his eyes."

That would be one set of QB eyes, as opposed to the dozen eyes that Terry McLaurin had to work with previously.

