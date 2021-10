October is officially the 25th anniversary of Pokemon and to celebrate, some retailers like GameStop will be offering exclusive products and collectibles. But while there are some new launches coming, which is exciting for sure, the series has been around for so long there’s already a lot to choose from. There’s Pokemon The Card Game, the video game titles, the TV series, the various movies, or any of the other collectibles, including figurines, and stuffed animals too! Some places have a better selection than others, especially when it comes to the more unique collectibles. In light of that, we thought we’d do a quick rundown of all the best places to grab some awesome Pokemon gear.

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO