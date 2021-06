Demon Slayer has become one of the biggest Shonen anime series in the world, thanks to its eclectic cast of characters, with one fan artist imagining the lightning wielding swordsman known as Zenitsu in the different styles of series including My Hero Academia, Attack On Titan, Dragon Ball Z, and many others. With the "scaredy-cat" sword wielder playing a big role in the recent Mugen Train film, it's clear that the member of the Demon Slayer Corps with a crush on Nezuko will have a heavy role to play in the future of the series as it races toward its finale.