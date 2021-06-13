Turkish military hit targets in Syria's Tel Rifat after hospital attack

2 minute read

Turkey's military hit targets in the northern Syrian town of Tel Rifat in response to artillery attacks that killed 14 people and wounded several others in nearby Afrin, state-run Anadolu agency said on Sunday.

Ankara blamed Saturday's attacks, including on a hospital, on the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the U.S.-backed militia force spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG, has said it was not responsible. read more

Anadolu said Turkish armed forces, which have a large presence in northern Syria, struck "terrorist targets" in the town. At an earlier press conference, President Tayyip Erdogan said: "We will hold these cowards accountable for every drop of blood they spilled."

Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist group tied to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside its own borders, and has staged incursions into Syria in support of Syrian rebels to push it from the Turkish frontier.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year hold on power was set to end on Sunday when parliament votes on a new government, ushering in an administration that has pledged to heal a nation bitterly divided over his departure.

Middle EastTurkish military hit targets in Syria's Tel Rifat after hospital attack

Turkey's military hit targets in the northern Syrian town of Tel Rifat in response to artillery attacks that killed 14 people and wounded several others in nearby Afrin, state-run Anadolu agency said on Sunday.

2:56 PM UTC

Information you can trust

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Follow Us

Thomson Reuters Products

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Refinitiv Products

Information, analytics and exclusive news on financial markets - delivered in an intuitive desktop and mobile interface.

Access to real-time, reference, and non-real time data in the cloud to power your enterprise.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2021 Reuters. All rights reserved