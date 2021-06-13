Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Blinken downplays Biden-Putin meeting

By Mychael Schnell
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xcxPF_0aT0Aiiv00
© UPI

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday downplayed the upcoming meeting between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin , saying the event “is not going to be a flip-the-light switch moment.”

When asked by host Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” how he defines success out of the meeting with Putin, Blinken said Biden will “make clear” to the Russian president that “we seek a more stable, predictable relationship with Russia.”

“And if so there are areas where our interests overlap and we may be able to find ways to work together. But if Russia chooses to continue reckless and aggressive actions, we will respond forcefully as the president's already demonstrated that he would when it comes to election interference or the SolarWinds cyberattack or the attempt to murder Mr. Navalny with a chemical weapon,” Blinken said, referring to jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

He added that the meeting is “a beginning of testing” the question of “whether Russia is interested in a more stable and predictable relationship, and finding areas to work together.”

Blinken cautioned, however, that “we’re not going to get the answer out of one meeting,” adding “we'll have to see what comes from that meeting.”

Biden is scheduled to meet with Putin on Wednesday, after summits with the Group of Seven (G-7) leaders and NATO.

Putin last Friday expressed optimism about working with Biden, saying that he believed the sitting president would not make any “impulse-based movements.”

“He has spent virtually his entire adulthood in politics,” Putin said of Biden. “That's a different kind of person, and it is my great hope that yes, there are some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will not be any impulse-based movements, on behalf of the sitting U.S. president."

The Hill

The Hill

241K+
Followers
24K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dana Bash
Person
Alexei Navalny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#Russian#Cnn#Solarwinds#The Group Of Seven#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Country
Russia
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

What Biden and Putin didn't discuss

At his summit with Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland last week, President Biden pressed his Russian counterpart on a number of critical issues. He stressed the importance of protecting U.S. infrastructure from Russian cyberattacks — and signaled that the White House was prepared to take retaliatory measures in response to continued Russian cyber-mischief. He emphasized his support for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the U.S. broadcaster whose continued functioning and independence within Russia is now being threatened by the Kremlin. And he warned of “devastating consequences” for Russia if opposition critic Alexei Navalny, now languishing in a penal colony on questionable charges, ends up perishing behind bars.
Washington StatePosted by
CNN

Russian ambassador to US arrives in Washington

(CNN) — The Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, returned to Washington, DC after spending almost three months in Moscow, the Russian embassy tweeted Sunday, after US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to send both their ambassadors back to their posts during their meeting in Geneva last week.
Politicsnewagebd.net

Putin’s party holds congress

President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party will hold its congress Saturday ahead of September parliamentary elections that come amid a sweeping crackdown on the beleaguered opposition. The gathering, which will determine the ruling party’s candidates and electoral programme for the lower house of parliament vote, comes after authorities took drastic...
POTUSNew York Post

White House preparing new Russia sanctions over Alexei Navalny poisoning

The Biden administration is moving to impose a new slate of sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of outspoken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, national security adviser Jake Sullivan announced Sunday. “We are preparing another package of sanctions to apply in this case,” said Sullivan during an appearance on CNN’s “State...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Jake Sullivan: U.S. preparing more sanctions for Russia

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the Biden administration is preparing another round of sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Why it matters: The news of a potential new sanctions package comes days after President Biden warned...
PoliticsClickOnDetroit.com

Putin names Lavrov, Shoigu to United Russia elections list

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said his foreign minister and his defense minister will head the candidates’ list for the dominant United Russia party in September’s parliamentary election. By placing Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the list, Putin aims to increase voter...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

AP FACT CHECK: Putin's Twisted Tale on Rival; Biden GOP Jab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted his imprisoned political rival for leaving Russia without legal permission, omitting the vital detail that the departure was, literally, an unconscious decision: Alexei Navalny was in a coma. After meeting President Joe Biden in Geneva, Putin also weighed in on U.S. affairs...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Russian envoy to U.S. returns to Washington with optimistic mindset -RIA

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, was in an optimistic mood ahead of his return to Washington on Sunday, expecting meetings scheduled with U.S. colleagues next week to be constructive, the RIA news agency reported. President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Fiona Hill: Summit with Biden was 'a very important' symbolic win for Putin

Fiona Hill said on Sunday that last week's summit with President Biden was a "very important win" For Russian President Vladimir Putin in terms of symbolism. Host Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press" asked Hill, a former National Security Council official for Russian and European affairs who served under former President Trump , if she thought that Putin had gotten more out of the meeting than Biden.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden's summit with Putin is a good start

On Wednesday in Geneva, Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed their first summit was “constructive” and should lead to more stable relations between the U.S. and Russia. The issue of Ukraine, however, holds the most promise for creating that stability — or for undermining it. In short, getting Ukraine...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Putin summit – what Russian leader's Soviet-KGB mindset means for relations with US

After President Biden’s face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva last week, I couldn’t help but think of my trip to Russia in 1993. I was on a congressional delegation visiting Moscow when Boris Yeltsin was president and the West had great hopes for a more open, democratic Russia. I went to see the then-vice president, who was an air force general, in his office. One entire wall of the room was a map of the Soviet Union.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

How Trump turned Russia into a partisan issue

(CNN) — This week's high profile summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin was markedly different from the meetings between Putin and Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump. The former President was largely seen as friendly toward Putin, while Biden is definitely not. In fact, Trump was so friendly...