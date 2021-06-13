Cancel
College Sports

It was a newsy week in college football

By PJ Kendall
cougcenter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning. You’re surely aware that it’s June, which means the folks atop the college football pyramid spun their annual “wheel of offseason attention” this week, with the needle bypassing topics such as realignment and landing on playoff expansion. At the same time, Larry Scott blamed everyone but himself on the way out of town in true a**clown fashion, and the newly-resumed “in person” recruiting period is butting up against super senior/scholarship limit reality. Let’s have a look around, shall we?

