The New York Yankees take on the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of their two-game series on Saturday afternoon from Citizens Bank Park. This weekend's series is the first time the two teams have met this season after meeting four times last year, splitting the season series two games each. The Yankees haven't started June very well, going 4-6 over their last ten games and continue to lose pace with Boston and Tampa Bay in the AL East race. For the Phillies, they've jumped ahead of the Braves in NL East but still sit 3.5 games behind the Mets. They've gone 5-5 in their last ten games but getting a home win against the Yankees will be a tall task. Which team will get the win and set the tone for Sunday's series finale?