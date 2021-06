Two wins and two clean sheets but just two goals scored and one significant injury. England’s first proper week of preparations for Euro 2020 could have gone a lot worse but could also have gone a lot better, and that is without acknowledging the ignorant booing of the players’ protests against racial injustice, which looks set to become the latest front in the country’s interminable culture war.Having spoken well on that subject over the past few days, Gareth Southgate is now attempting to move the conversation back to football. But even on-the-pitch. there are more questions than answers about...