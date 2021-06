Many of the world's top golfers will be back in action after a rousing U.S. Open when the 2021 Travelers Championship tees off Thursday at TPC River Highlands outside Hartford, Conn. Five of the top 10 golfers in the World Golf Ranking will be on hand at a tournament that is among the players' favorites on tour. The course rewards accuracy and yields low scores, and even the shorter hitters can make a run. Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson head the field and are the 12-1 co-favorites in the latest 2021 Travelers Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Brooks Koepka is at 14-1, while Paul Casey and Patrick Cantlay are at 16-1.