Being a 25-year-old car may land you squarely in the category of Classic Cars, but there’s nothing to say that a “classic” can’t be just as stunning as any modern vehicle. Australian garage Cool & Vintage has a long history of taking Land Rovers and restomodding them into modern examples of automotive excellence. Its most recent project, a 1995 Land Rover Defender 110, continues that history with style. While Cool & Vintage is always a little short on words, the images of the project definitely prove that one picture is worth a thousand words, and the pics of the Defender could easily fill multiple volumes with little trouble.