Horatio Pagani’s Huayra swan song takes the form of the R Hypercar, and a mere 30 of the track-only beast will be made for the model’s final run. The engine gets specially built directly by Mercedes-Benz racing subsidiary HWA AG, and it makes total sense because this thing is far too menacing to be street legal. The 6.0-liter V12 engine revs to 9,000 rpm and doles out 850 horsepower (for a car that weighs less than 2,315 pounds). The Pagani racing monocoque chassis undergirds it all, and the specially designed aerodynamics ensure maximum flow and downforce. The car also utilizes what’s known as elasto-kinematics to optimize tire grip on the tarmac. It’s sure to deliver stratosphere levels of performance for the affluent track hound. No price has been disclosed, but if you have to ask…