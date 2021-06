Does that last ring a bell? That should come as no surprise. Mike Bobo played quarterback at Georgia from 1993-97 before beginning a coaching career that has mostly been spent in the SEC. The former letterwinner in Athens was an assistant at UGA under Mark Richt for 14 years from 2001-14 with the last eight of those being the offensive coordinator. After a five-year stint as the head coach at Colorado State, Bobo returned to the SEC last season to run the offense at South Carolina. He was on the move again this offseason when the 47-year-old became Bryan Harsin’s first play-caller at Auburn.