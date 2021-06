On that Sunday, Mickelson, a lifelong San Diegan, won the then-Buick Invitational (now Farmers Insurance Open) for the third time in a dreamy nine-year span. The victory was so Phil-like and bizarre, in that he scorched the Torrey Pines South Course for a six-under-par 66 in the final round to get into a playoff with Davis Love III and Frank Lickliter. And then he won with a double bogey on the third extra hole after Mickelson and Lickliter both hit their first drives into the canyon on the 17th hole. Lickliter further butchered the job with a three-putt for triple, and that was it. Tour win No. 18 for Mickelson at the time.