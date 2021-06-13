The AMBUSH Dunk High And Bodega x New Balance 990v3 Lead This Week’s Best Releases

Jordan Brand will be furthering their Air Jordan 12 collection in 2021 with a “Twist” rendition that is set to release in both men’s and GS sizing. This year proved that the Air Jordan 12 still has it. Releasing in multiple colorways, and selling out in each one, the success looks to continue into 2021 with this brand new edition that provides a fan favorite color-blocking of White, Black, and University Red. While no leaked images have surfaced just yet, we expect a leather design that features a white base that’s detailed with University Red detailing on the midsole and sockliner while black accents the heel tab and Jumpman tongue branding. Overall, with the slated white, red, and black colorway, fans can expect a fresh new edition regardless of official images.