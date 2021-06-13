Cancel
The AMBUSH Dunk High And Bodega x New Balance 990v3 Lead This Week’s Best Releases

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThought these past few weeks were slow? You haven’t seen anything yet. Aside from a few gems, the coming days won’t be too exciting. But if you have some spare cash to spend, you still might find something worth copping. Starting the week on a high note, AMBUSH comes out...

sneakernews.com
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Closer Look at the Air Jordan 12 “Twist”

Jordan Brand will be furthering their Air Jordan 12 collection in 2021 with a “Twist” rendition that is set to release in both men’s and GS sizing. This year proved that the Air Jordan 12 still has it. Releasing in multiple colorways, and selling out in each one, the success looks to continue into 2021 with this brand new edition that provides a fan favorite color-blocking of White, Black, and University Red. While no leaked images have surfaced just yet, we expect a leather design that features a white base that’s detailed with University Red detailing on the midsole and sockliner while black accents the heel tab and Jumpman tongue branding. Overall, with the slated white, red, and black colorway, fans can expect a fresh new edition regardless of official images.
Apparelsneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 12 “Royalty”

For quite a while now, sneakerheads have been clamoring for a retro of the Taxi 12s. And while the Jumpman hasn’t quite delivered, they’re soon to bring a colorway relatively close: the Air Jordan 12 “Royalty.”. The base itself is rather faithful, adopting a black, pebbled toe and a white-dressed,...
ApparelHighsnobiety

Gundam x Nike SB Dunk High: Leaked Images & Rumored Release Info

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Images of a rumored, upcoming Gundam x Nike SB Dunk High collaboration have leaked...
Lifestylesneakernews.com

Nike Dunk High Retro “Light Chocolate” Set For August 2021 Release

Suede-based builds on the Dunk are all the rage right now, and this upcoming release set for August 2021 has surely caught our eyes. Featuring a Fall-friendly mix of Sail, Khaki, and Light Chocolate, this upcoming Nike Dunk High Retro captures the essence of the autumn season much like the Dunk High “Dark Russet”. The pop of green on the tongue only adds to the outdoor-laden effect, as does the matching heel-tab.
ApparelSole Collector

Bodega Celebrates 15th Anniversary With New Balance Collab

After linking up with Vans in March, Boston sneaker boutique Bodega has another sneaker collab coming to celebrate its 15 years in business. Earlier today, the store unveiled its upcoming New Balance 990v3 collab across its social media channels with the photo of the shoe captioned “Here to stay.” The forthcoming pair dons a predominantly brown color scheme with a darker shade of the hue working its way onto the mesh on the upper as well as on the suede overlay panels, while a lighter tone appears on the leather overlays. Adding to the look is a grey “N” logo on the sides along with a teal sockliner, while an earth-toned Encap tooling cushions the underfoot.
RetailSneakerFiles

Nike Dunk High ‘First Use’ Releasing in University Red

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Swoosh, Nike unveils a new Dunk High in ‘University Red’ part of the ‘First Use’ collection. This Nike Dunk High comes dressed in a University Red and Sail color combination. Constructed with University Red leather across the upper and suede on the overlays. Next, we have First Use June 18, 1971, printed just below the outline Swoosh on the lateral side, while 1971 also lands on the insoles. It also comes with a Metallic Gold Swoosh lace jewel with a diamond, double laces, White on the midsole, and a Red rubber outsole to finish the look.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

Timeless “Georgetown” Colors Appear On The Nike Air Trainer SC High

A staple of the 1990s, the Nike Air Trainer SC High has only surfaced sparsely in the subsequent decades. Recently, however, a Georgetown University-friendly “Cool Grey/Obsidian/White” colorway has suggested that the model is poised to re-enter the mainstream sneaker consciousness. Perforated leather from toe box to ankle panels indulge in...
Lifestyleboxden.com

Gundam x Nike SB Dunk High "Banshee" 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Gundam x Nike SB Dunk High "Banshee" 🔥🔥🔥🔥. I know this wasn't an official collaboration between Nike and Gundam but I prefer these. Wasnt gonna go find the pic cuz I’m lazy so thank you but I agree. 5 days ago. 2 K. 155. 5 days ago. 41 K. 5...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Yoon Confirms AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High "Flash Lime" Release

During a recent SNKRS live with Karrueche Tran, Yoon Ahn confirmed the upcoming release of the previously rumored AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High “Flash Lime.”. Sharing a real first look at the shoe, we learn that the tonal take features more of a highlighter yellow color that follows the bright and bold design of the “Active Fuschia” colorway that released earlier this year. The tonal design is continued with a matching sockliner, laces and sole unit, while rubberized exaggerated black midfoot Swooshes and “AMBUSH” markings offer a touch of contrast.
Designers & CollectionsSole Collector

Jaden Smith's New Balance Vision Racer Is Releasing in Grey

After dropping in an eye-catching pink makeup last month, Jaden Smith keeps the colorways coming for his eco-friendly New Balance Vision Racer shoe, with the latest pair donning the brand’s signature color palette. According to New Balance, the grey-based Vision Racer colorway pictured here pays homage to the brand’s heritage...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High “Deep Royal Blue” Releases Tomorrow

Known for eclectic pieces inspired by Tokyo streetwear, AMBUSH has been able to bring new life to the Nike Dunk High. The exaggerated side Swooshes and overlays have been seen on both a bold, monochromatic “Cosmic Fuschia” offering and a rather simple black-and-white approach. An upcoming “Deep Royal Blue” pair sits somewhere in between and is finally releasing tomorrow.
RetailSneakerFiles

New Balance 550 Releasing in White and Purple

New Balance will debut a new color option of the 550 highlighted in White and Purple. Going over this New Balance 550, it comes with White leather on the base and Light Grey suede across the toe. Purple accents the ’N’ logo, tongue, ankle collar, heel branding, and rubber outsole.
Apparelinputmag.com

Bodega goes old-school with its chunky New Balance 990v3 ‘Anniversary’ sneaker

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, streetwear boutique Bodega has collaborated with New Balance to create a 990v3 “Anniversary” sneaker commemorating the store’s impact, longevity and plans to continue growing. Think of the rugged suede shoe as Bodega's “we were here” mark — “call it the human urge to be remembered,” its campaign reads.
ApparelComplex

New Balance and Bodega Are Here to Stay

Fifteen years is a long time in the regular world. But in the sneaker world, 15 years feels like an eternity. Trends change, brands come and go, new sneakers become hype, old sneakers become irrelevant. If you took a snapshot of this industry all the way back in 2006, it would look very different than it does in 2021.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Check Out the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High "By Any Means" Sample

In the history of Dunk collaborations, few outfits can compare themselves to Supreme‘s catalogue. Since its first set of elephant-printed takes on the SB Dunk Low released in 2002, Supreme has gone on to produce some of the most notable SB Dunk collaborations of all time — SB Dunk Highs in 2003, plus more SB Dunk Lows in 2012, 2019 and 2021, to be specific — and now the New York-based outfit is adding another chapter to their collaborative SB Dunk lexicon as images of a SB Dunk High “By Any Means” sample have been revealed.