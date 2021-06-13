Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Pittsburgh

(PITTSBURGH, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Pittsburgh?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pittsburgh area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 838 E Warrington Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf 838 E Warrington Ave, Mount Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Sunoco 1643 Arlington Ave, Pittsburgh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ --

Sunoco 427 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Marathon 293 Chartiers Ave, West End

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.77

BP 1001 Evergreen Rd, Millvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Sunoco 1329 Babcock Blvd, Millvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 501 W Waterfront Dr. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.