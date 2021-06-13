Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Dispatch
Pittsburgh Dispatch
 8 days ago
(PITTSBURGH, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Pittsburgh?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pittsburgh area ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 838 E Warrington Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf

838 E Warrington Ave, Mount Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Sunoco

1643 Arlington Ave, Pittsburgh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.99
$--

Sunoco

427 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.99

Marathon

293 Chartiers Ave, West End
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.99
$3.77

BP

1001 Evergreen Rd, Millvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$--

Sunoco

1329 Babcock Blvd, Millvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.99
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 501 W Waterfront Dr. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Pittsburgh Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

