Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Saint Davids Church

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Gas prices vary across the Saint Davids Church area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Saint Davids Church area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sheetz, at 111 W Reservoir Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 111 W Reservoir Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.