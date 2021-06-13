Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Davids Church, VA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Saint Davids Church

Posted by 
St Davids Church News Watch
St Davids Church News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PkWW2_0aT07wlB00

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Gas prices vary across the Saint Davids Church area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Saint Davids Church area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sheetz, at 111 W Reservoir Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 111 W Reservoir Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

St Davids Church News Watch

St Davids Church News Watch

St Davids Church, VA
0
Followers
8
Post
76
Views
ABOUT

With St Davids Church News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Saint Davids Church, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#W Reservoir Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related