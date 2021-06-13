Cancel
Kailua-kona, HI

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Kailua Kona

Posted by 
Kailua-Kona Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OdZ2j_0aT07vsS00

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Are you paying too much for gas in Kailua Kona?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.61 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.69 per gallon to $4.3, with an average price of $4.15 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Kailua Kona area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kailua Kona area appeared to be at 76, at 74-5035 Queen Ka'Ahumanu Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

76

74-5035 Queen Ka'Ahumanu Hwy, Kailua Kona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.20
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.30
$4.55
$--
$--

Shell

76-274 Lako St, Kailua Kona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.24
$--
$--
$--

Aloha

75-5700 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua Kona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.22
$--
$--
$--

Aloha

75-934 Henry St, Kailua Kona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.22
$--
$--
$--

Aloha

78-6831 Alii Dr, Keauhou
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.21
$--
$--
$--

Hele

74-5590 Palani Rd Ste 30, Kailua Kona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 73-5600 Maiau St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

