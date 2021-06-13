Cancel
Saint Joseph, MO

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Saint Joseph

St Joseph Bulletin
 8 days ago
(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Gas prices vary across the Saint Joseph area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Saint Joseph area was $2.68 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Trex Mart, at 211 Roseport Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Saint Joseph area that as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Trex Mart

211 Roseport Rd, Elwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

2214 Us-36, Wathena
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.93

Casey's

2172 Hwy 36, Wathena
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$2.93

Minit Mart

4101 N Belt Hwy, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

BP

841 S 22Nd St, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

1702 St Joseph Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Quick Stop at 2143 St Joseph Ave. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

