Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Saint Joseph

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Gas prices vary across the Saint Joseph area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Saint Joseph area was $2.68 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Trex Mart, at 211 Roseport Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Saint Joseph area that as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Trex Mart 211 Roseport Rd, Elwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 2214 Us-36, Wathena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

Casey's 2172 Hwy 36, Wathena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.93

Minit Mart 4101 N Belt Hwy, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 841 S 22Nd St, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1702 St Joseph Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Quick Stop at 2143 St Joseph Ave. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.