Paying too much for gas Saint Marys? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Gas prices vary across the Saint Marys area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Saint Marys area ranged from $3.25 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.25 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Saint Marys area appeared to be at Sheetz, at 117 S Michael St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Saint Marys area that as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 117 S Michael St. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.