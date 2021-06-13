Where’s the most expensive gas in Saint Cloud?

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Gas prices vary across the Saint Cloud area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Saint Cloud area ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Speedway, at 2510 2Nd St S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 2510 2Nd St S, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 4325 Clearwater Rd, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27

Shell 400 S Benton Dr, Sauk Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1030 33Rd St S, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Holiday 328 5Th Ave S, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ --

Kwik Trip 2211 Division St, St Cloud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.33 $ 3.04

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3636 2Nd St S. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.