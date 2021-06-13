Where’s the most expensive gas in Saint Augustine?

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Saint Augustine?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Saint Augustine area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2375 Fl-16 .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2375 Fl-16 , St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.05

Circle K 2919 Coastal Hwy, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.64 $ --

Exxon 2450 Fl-16 , St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

CITGO 2110 Us-1 S , St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Mobil 465 Fl-16, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 3.42 $ --

Circle K 4564 Us-1 N, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 3.12

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.