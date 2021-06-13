Are you overpaying for gas in Philadelphia? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) Gas prices vary across the Philadelphia area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Philadelphia area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.67 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Philadelphia area appeared to be at Marathon, at 920 Holland Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Philadelphia area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 920 Holland Ave, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Beacon St Quick Stop 299 W Beacon St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 916 W Beacon St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell Pecan Ave, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 850 E Main St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 294 W Beacon St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Joey's Mini Mart at 561 Holland . As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.