Are you overpaying for gas in Philadelphia? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(PHILADELPHIA, MS) Gas prices vary across the Philadelphia area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Philadelphia area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.67 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Philadelphia area appeared to be at Marathon, at 920 Holland Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Philadelphia area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Joey's Mini Mart at 561 Holland . As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.